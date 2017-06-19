Study finds Canadian oil and gas spending at risk under stricter emissions limit
A study by financial think-tank Carbon Tracker says Canadian oil and gas companies rank among some of the most exposed to climate policy risk. The report is part of an effort to increase disclosure on climate risks in the industry by looking at what projects and spending among 68 publicly listed companies might be jeopardized by a crackdown on emissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC