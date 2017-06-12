Stocks dip as Amazon-Whole Foods deal...

Stocks dip as Amazon-Whole Foods deal hammers grocery stores

17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Amazon's $13.4 billion deal for Whole Foods sent grocery stores, big retailers, and food makers and distributors plunging Friday. Energy companies rose while other stocks were little changed.

Chicago, IL

