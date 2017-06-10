Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Price
News coverage about Marathon Oil has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Fri
|shoulda been here
|127
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC