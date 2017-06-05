Shell Canada budget drops by half a b...

Shell Canada budget drops by half a billion dollars after oilsands sale

20 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The president of Shell Canada says his capital budget will shrink by about half a billion dollars this year following the sale of most of its oilsands assets in a deal that closed last week. Michael Crothers says it will be about $1.5 billion this year, down from over $2 billion in 2016, but the Canadian branch remains an important part of Royal Dutch Shell's global operations.

