Sempra Energy Unit, Woodside Sign Mem...

Sempra Energy Unit, Woodside Sign Memorandum Of Understanding With KOGAS For Port Arthur LNG Project

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Sempra Energy and Woodside Petroleum Ltd. announced that their respective subsidiaries, Sempra LNG & Midstream, LLC and Woodside Energy , Inc., have signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Gas Corporation regarding the development of the proposed Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project in Port Arthur, Texas. The MOU provides a framework for cooperation and joint discussion by the parties regarding key aspects of the Port Arthur LNG project, including engineering and construction works, operations and maintenance activities, feed gas sourcing, offtake of liquefied natural gas and KOGAS as a potential purchaser of LNG from, and equity participant in, the Port Arthur LNG project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi... Jun 26 Robert Johnson 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC