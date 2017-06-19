Qatar's emir meets Exxon Mobil Corp C...

Qatar's emir meets Exxon Mobil Corp CEO -agency

FILE PHOTO: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the 25th Arab Summit in Kuwait City, March 25, 2014. ) chairman and CEO Darren Woods in Doha on Saturday for talks on "cooperation," state news agency QNA reported, following a rift between four Gulf states and Qatar that has raised worries about energy supplies.

