Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc - Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report issued on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Brown now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

