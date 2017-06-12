Petrol, diesel price daily revision: ...

Petrol, diesel price daily revision: Here's how you can check the daily price change from June 16

18 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, June 12: In a bid to bring increased transparency in the system, Petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily from June 16. At present, the state-run oil marketing companies that include Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd revise retail fuel prices after every fortnight on the basis of global crude oil prices. The daily revision of petrol and diesel prices has already been implemented on a pilot basis in five cities that include Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, and Puducherry from May 1. As per Indian Oil, the daily revision in fuel prices will make retail prices more reflective of the current market conditions.

