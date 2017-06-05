Petrobras will not slow down asset sales upon meeting debt targets -CEO
State-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will not slow down asset sales or debt-cutting efforts if it meets debt targets earlier than expected, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Monday. Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to cut net debt to 2.5 times operating profits by 2018, down from 3.24 times in the first quarter.
