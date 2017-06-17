Paul Little: Rex and the city

Exxon oil, Donald Trump ... Rex Tillerson, former chairman and CEO of the former and Secretary of State under the latter, sure seems to have a thing about working with tarnished brands. Admittedly he wasn't boss of Exxon Mobil when its carrier the Exxon Valdez spilled 11 million gallons of crude oil into the waters of Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.