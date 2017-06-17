NY prosecutor says Exxon's climate ch...

NY prosecutor says Exxon's climate change math 'may be a sham'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a news conference to announce a state-based effort to combat climate change in New York, New York, U.S. March 29, 2016. An airplane comes in for a landing above an Exxon sign at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 19 hr MuKappaD 12
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 26 Halton UK eh 125
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May 24 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May 20 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr '17 trail of oil 2
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,907 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC