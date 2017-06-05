North Sea oil and gas industry told to help itself

OIL & Gas UK chief executive Deirdre Michie has underlined the need to capitalise on advances in technology to help the North Sea industry cope with the fall out from the plunge in oil prices since 2014. Noting that firms have slashed activity in the North Sea and 120,000 jobs have been lost across the supply chain, Ms Michie said market conditions are likely to remain challenging for years.

