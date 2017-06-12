Noble Energy to move 100 employees fr...

Noble Energy to move 100 employees from Denver

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Greeley Tribune reported Wednesday that employees will have the option of relocating, mostly to the independent oil and natural gas company's main headquarters in Houston and some in Greeley. Noble Energy, the second-largest oil and gas drilling company in Colorado, has about 770 employees in Colorado - 300 in Denver and 470 in Greeley.

Chicago, IL

