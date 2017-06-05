Nicola Sturgeon hails 'great success' of oil and gas industry

The oil and gas industry is still a "great success", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted as she highlighted new figures showing spending by the sector on innovation almost trebled last year. Investment of A 15.9 million by Scottish Enterprise - the Scottish Government 's enterprise agency - helped 82 firms working in the sector in 2016-17, allowing them to come up with 111 innovative projects aimed at making their business more competitive.

