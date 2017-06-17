Minnesota to open 22 meetings on disp...

Minnesota to open 22 meetings on disputed Enbridge pipeline

19 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Minnesota regulators are getting ready to open a series of 22 public meetings on an oil pipeline project that opponents have dubbed the next Dakota Access pipeline struggle. Enbridge Energy is seeking approval to replace its aging Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota.

Chicago, IL

