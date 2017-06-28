Miners drive local stocks ahead at midday
At 1200 AEST, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 stock index was up 18.5 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 5,732.7 points, with the major banks starting to stir and energy and materials leading the way. The miners were moving well in late morning trade, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto each up 1.7 per cent, and Fortescue Metals up 4.0 per cent, following a 3.5 per cent jump in the iron ore price.
