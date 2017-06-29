Michigan looks at options to address ...

Michigan looks at options to address spill risk of Enbridge's underwater pipeline

Michigan has released a report looking at how to deal with the spill risk of Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline that runs exposed underwater in a strait between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The report Thursday by Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems found that building new pipelines around the Great Lakes would cost between US$2 billion and US$4 billion depending on the route.

Chicago, IL

