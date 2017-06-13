Man arrested for firing gun, hitting ...

Man arrested for firing gun, hitting Enbridge boat on Kalamazoo River

12 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A Battle Creek man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at two Enbridge Energy employees working on the Kalamazoo River. The Calhoun County Sheriff says the incident happened Monday afternoon at about 5:00pm on the Kalamazoo River near the 8000 block of G Drive North.

