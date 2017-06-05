Louisiana oil, gas rig count up 1; U....

Louisiana oil, gas rig count up 1; U.S. gains 11

16 hrs ago

The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by 11 this week to 927. Louisiana gained 1 rig to 64, but is up 17 from a year ago.

