India, France show common front on climate change fight
Global agencies across the globe have the same sentiment, India is now among the top FDI destinations in the world.There is enormous opportunities in the manufacturing industry in the country in several sectors. Mr Macron said he would visit India , the world's third-largest carbon emitter, by the end of the year for an worldwide summit on solar power - an area on which France plans closer cooperation with the Asian power.
