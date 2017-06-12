Husky Energy hired Natural Resource M...

Husky Energy hired Natural Resource Minister Jim Carr's former chief of staff

Janet Annesley, who left Parliament Hill early last month for personal reasons, is now the vice-president of corporate affairs at Husky Energy. The Conflict of Interest Act says a political staffer at Annesley's level cannot work for a company with which she has had "direct and significant official dealings" in the past year, but Husky says Canada's ethics watchdog cleared the hire.

Chicago, IL

