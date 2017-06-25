Hess Corporation (HES) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.
UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hess Corporation by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387,346 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 190,166 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC