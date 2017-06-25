Hess Corporation (HES) Position Raise...

Hess Corporation (HES) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hess Corporation by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387,346 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 190,166 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,397 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC