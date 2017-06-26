Henderson Group PLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips
Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,191 shares of the energy producer's stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi...
|3 hr
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC