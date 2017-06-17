Hebron oil platform heading to the Grand Banks
It will take two weeks for the large tugs to bring the GBS to its final destination in the Jean D'Arc Basin, 350 miles from Bull Arm. Upon arrival in the Jeanne D'Arc Basin the rig will wait in a holding area until weather conditions are right to fix it to the ocean floor.
