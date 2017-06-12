Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $367,000 Stake in Sunoco LP
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Sunoco LP by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 9
|shoulda been here
|127
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC