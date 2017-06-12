Groesbeck Investment Management Corp ...

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $367,000 Stake in Sunoco LP

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Sunoco LP by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period.

