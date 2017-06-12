Greehey gives Iowa Central $3M

Greehey gives Iowa Central $3M

When Bill Greehey graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1954, there was no local community college at which he could continue his education. Greehey, the former chief executive officer of Valero Energy Corp., is now helping to make sure that Iowa Central Community College is well-equipped to educate area students.

