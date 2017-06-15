FY2017 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil ...

FY2017 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Reduced by Williams Capital

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. - Analysts at Williams Capital lowered their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66.

