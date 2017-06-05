Former Westport Resident Comey's Rema...

Former Westport Resident Comey's Remarks On Trump Meetings Released

Former Westport resident and former FBI Director James Comey will testify on Thursday that President Donald Trump pressured him repeatedly to publicly state that he was not personally under federal investigation in connection with the Justice Department inquiry into Russian meddling. A transcript of Comey's prepared testimony was released late Wednesday afternoon, on the eve of his nationally televised 10 a.m. Thursday testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

