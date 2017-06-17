EQT says to sell Faerch Plast to Advent International
Swedish buyout firm EQT said on Friday it would sell Danish packaging group Faerch Plast to U.S. private equity firm Advent International, confirming reports in Danish media earlier on Friday. EQT said the parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the deal, which is customary to anti-trust clearance and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.
