Enbridge to start Line 3 construction despite lack of key U.S. approval
Enbridge says it will begin phased construction of the Canadian portion of its Line 3 pipeline project on Aug. 1, even though the American side is still awaiting regulatory approval. Spokeswoman Suzanne Wilton says about 600 contractor workers and up to 200 Enbridge staff are set to begin clearing land and installing pipe for the line which runs from central Alberta to Manitoba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC