Enbridge sets out oil pipeline growth plan to cover Western Canada for a decade

Enbridge Inc has outlined a pipeline expansion plan that it says can cover the expected oil production increase from Western Canada for the next decade. Guy Jarvis, company executive vice president of liquids pipelines, said that the replacement of its Line 3 pipeline - combined with upgrades and adjustments to other pipelines on its mainline system - should be able to meet industry needs through to about 2028.

