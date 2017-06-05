El Dorado gears up for arts district's grand opening
A planned $100 million entertainment district in El Dorado has a new name as the city gears up for a grand opening later this year. The entertainment district will be called the Murphy Arts District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Wed
|why none 4 this p...
|126
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|12
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC