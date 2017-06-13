EIA revises down oilsands reserve dro...

EIA revises down oilsands reserve drop by about a third after data error

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has revised down its estimate of how much oilsands reserves were taken off the books last year because of a data error. In an updated brief out Tuesday, the EIA reports that 67 U.S.-listed companies debooked about 4.9 billion barrels of reserves in the oilsands, down from the 7.7 billion it reported Monday.

