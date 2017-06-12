Dirty money: Scots councils under fire for fracking funds
Glasgow , Edinburgh , Aberdeen , Dundee , Falkirk and other councils put their pension money in multinational shale gas firms blamed for causing climate pollution. A new report by Friends of the Earth Scotland discloses council pension investments in Shell, BP, Exxon, Chevron, Occidental and many other companies it says are involved in fracturing underground rocks to extract shale gas.
