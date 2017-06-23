DBRS Downgrades Cenovus After ConocoPhillips Deal
Ratings agency DBRS on Friday downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc, saying the Canadian oil company's acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets in March negatively affects its credit and more than outweighs the benefits of the deal. DBRS rated Cenovus at BBB, down one notch from BBB , in what the oil company said was its first downgrade following the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC