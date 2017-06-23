DBRS Downgrades Cenovus After ConocoPhillips Deal

Ratings agency DBRS on Friday downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc, saying the Canadian oil company's acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets in March negatively affects its credit and more than outweighs the benefits of the deal. DBRS rated Cenovus at BBB, down one notch from BBB , in what the oil company said was its first downgrade following the deal.

