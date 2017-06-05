D.C. Circuit Stays Challenges to Oil ...

D.C. Circuit Stays Challenges to Oil and Gas Infrastructure Methane Rules

On May 18th, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the EPA's request to stay challenges to the New Source Performance Standards regulating methane emissions from oil and gas infrastructure, pending review of the rule in accordance with President Trump's Energy Independence Executive Order . EPA announced in April that it intended to reconsider the rule and was staying a future compliance date.

