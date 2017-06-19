Conservative MP asks ethics watchdog to reconsider OK'ing Husky Energy hire
Conservative MP Blaine Calkins wants the federal ethics watchdog to reconsider her decision to allow the former chief of staff to Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr to go work for a Calgary-based energy company. Janet Annesley, who left Parliament Hill early last month, is now senior vice-president of corporate affairs at Husky Energy.
