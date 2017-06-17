ConocoPhillips: Why I Am Finally Upgr...

ConocoPhillips: Why I Am Finally Upgrading My Rating

Despite the 4% pop in the share price Friday, COP's market cap has dropped some $2 billion since the close of the oil sands deal with Cenovus. That is roughly 3x the drop in value of the 208 million CVE shares the company now owns, and is in spite of the $10.6 billion in cash the company Meantime, as a result of its low decline rate production profile, COP has one of the lowest capital requirements to maintain flat production in the entire independent peer group.

