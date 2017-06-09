Comey says Trump fired him to undermi...

Comey says Trump fired him to undermine FBI, Russia investigation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

USA Washington Sen. Edward Gurney Sen. Fred Thompson Sen. Howard Baker Sen. Sam Ervin listening to testimony at the Senate Watergate Committee Hearings Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, roiling Washington and multiple congressional investigations and prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. In his opening statement, Comey somberly accused the Trump administration of spreading "lies, plain and simple" in the aftermath of his abrupt ouster, declaring that the administration "chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI " by claiming the bureau was in disorder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 23 hr shoulda been here 127
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 23 hr Threestax 13
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May 24 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May 20 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May '17 Gastown 10
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr '17 trail of oil 2
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC