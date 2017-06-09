Comey says Trump fired him to undermine FBI, Russia investigation
USA Washington Sen. Edward Gurney Sen. Fred Thompson Sen. Howard Baker Sen. Sam Ervin listening to testimony at the Senate Watergate Committee Hearings Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, roiling Washington and multiple congressional investigations and prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. In his opening statement, Comey somberly accused the Trump administration of spreading "lies, plain and simple" in the aftermath of his abrupt ouster, declaring that the administration "chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI " by claiming the bureau was in disorder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|shoulda been here
|127
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Threestax
|13
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC