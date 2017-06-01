Colorado gas producers finish state-ordered pipeline inspections in wake of fatal home explosion
The two largest gas producers in the state said they completed inspections on their pipelines located within 1,000 feet of buildings, an action ordered by state regulators in the wake of a fatal home explosion in Firestone blamed on an underground pipeline. The two producers - Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and Noble Energy - in separate announcements added that they also had submitted detailed inventory and location data to state regulators.
