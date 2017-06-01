Colorado gas producers finish state-o...

Colorado gas producers finish state-ordered pipeline inspections in wake of fatal home explosion

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The two largest gas producers in the state said they completed inspections on their pipelines located within 1,000 feet of buildings, an action ordered by state regulators in the wake of a fatal home explosion in Firestone blamed on an underground pipeline. The two producers - Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and Noble Energy - in separate announcements added that they also had submitted detailed inventory and location data to state regulators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 26 Halton UK eh 125
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May 24 Robert Johnson 1
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) May 20 USS LIBERTY 10
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May 20 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr '17 trail of oil 2
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC