China's CNPC suspends fuel sales to North Korea as risks mount, sources say
China National Petroleum Corp. has suspended sales of fuel to North Korea over concerns the state-owned oil company won't get paid, as pressure mounts on Pyongyang to rein in its nuclear and missile programs, three sources told Reuters. It's unclear how long the suspension will last.
