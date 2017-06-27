China's CNPC suspends fuel sales to N...

China's CNPC suspends fuel sales to North Korea as risks mount, sources say

China National Petroleum Corp. has suspended sales of fuel to North Korea over concerns the state-owned oil company won't get paid, as pressure mounts on Pyongyang to rein in its nuclear and missile programs, three sources told Reuters. It's unclear how long the suspension will last.

