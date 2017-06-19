Cenovus to face investors amid rift after share decline
Cenovus Energy Inc will seek on Tuesday to convince investors of the value of an unpopular acquisition this year amid continuing skepticism from shareholders. At an annual investor event in Toronto, Chief Executive Brian Ferguson is expected to unveil plans for asset sales to cut debt assumed for the C$17 billion March purchase of some ConocoPhillips assets in Canada.
