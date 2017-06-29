Carrizo Oil & Gas Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 15,600,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.60 per share. Carrizo intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the pending acquisition of approximately 16,488 net acres located in the Delaware Basin and for general corporate purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi...
|Jun 26
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC