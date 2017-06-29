Carrizo Oil & Gas Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 15,600,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.60 per share. Carrizo intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the pending acquisition of approximately 16,488 net acres located in the Delaware Basin and for general corporate purposes.

