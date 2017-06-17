Career fair displays the new oil and ...

Career fair displays the new oil and gas industry

From left, Terry Jones, Kenedy High School construction and welding teacher, Randy Heath of Marathon Oil and Robert Barth, Runge High School ag teacher, listen to Runge High School senior Josiah Delossantos, as he asks about high-tech opportunities in the oil and gas industry. Leslie Wynn, local entrepreneur and Career & Technical Education Advisory Committee member for Kenedy ISD's construction and welding classes, admires examples of Marathon Oil's "digital oil field" on display last Friday at the Oil & Gas Career Fair.

