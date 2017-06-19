Carbon capture needed in climate chan...

Carbon capture needed in climate change fight, IEA says

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Carbon capture and storage is gradually gaining government attention after being overtaken by investment in wind and solar energy, with the International Energy Agency saying the technology will be crucial to limiting global warming. The IEA estimates carbon capture and storage will be needed to cut 14 percent of the emissions that have to be abated by 2060 to limit the global rise in temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius .

Chicago, IL

