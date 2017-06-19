Canada Stocks-TSX rallies as energy and materials lead, BlackBerry sinks
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday, bolstered by index heavyweights like energy and mining stocks, but BlackBerry Ltd shares suffered sharp losses after first quarter sales missed expectations. BlackBerry reported an unexpected 4.7 percent drop in revenue from its software and services business, whose success is at the heart of Chief Executive John Chen's turnaround plan for the company.
