Canada Stocks-TSX falls as oil price dip puts pressure on energy shares

TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on energy shares, while the financials group was little changed even as an analyst upgrade boosted insurer Sun Life Financial Inc. Some of the biggest weights on the index were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 3.0 percent to C$38.42 and the overall energy group was down 2.8 percent. Oil extended earlier losses after U.S. data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.

Chicago, IL

