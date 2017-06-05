Canada Stocks-TSX falls as oil price dip puts pressure on energy shares
TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on energy shares, while the financials group was little changed even as an analyst upgrade boosted insurer Sun Life Financial Inc. Some of the biggest weights on the index were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 3.0 percent to C$38.42 and the overall energy group was down 2.8 percent. Oil extended earlier losses after U.S. data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|why none 4 this p...
|126
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|12
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC