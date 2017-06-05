Cairn underlines belief in oil and gas potential of Ireland
CAIRN Energy has underlined its confidence in the potential to make big finds in the frontier waters off Ireland as one of the industry's big guns appeared to back its judgement. Edinburgh -based Cairn is set to increase its exposure to the area after acquiring an option to buy into a licence 90 miles off south west Ireland which contains a big prospect.
