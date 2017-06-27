Brazilian study urges Petrobras to cut Bolivian natural gas purchases
Petroleo Brasileiro SA should cut the maximum amount of natural gas it buys from neighboring Bolivia in half in an effort to encourage domestic importers and distributors to enter the market, according to a Brazilian government study. The study by a Mines and Energy Ministry research arm, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, recommended that Brazil's state-owned oil firm cap gas purchases from Bolivia's Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos SA at 16 million cubic meters a day of gas.
Read more at Reuters.
