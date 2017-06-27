Brazilian study urges Petrobras to cu...

Brazilian study urges Petrobras to cut Bolivian natural gas purchases

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Petroleo Brasileiro SA should cut the maximum amount of natural gas it buys from neighboring Bolivia in half in an effort to encourage domestic importers and distributors to enter the market, according to a Brazilian government study. The study by a Mines and Energy Ministry research arm, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, recommended that Brazil's state-owned oil firm cap gas purchases from Bolivia's Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos SA at 16 million cubic meters a day of gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi... Mon Robert Johnson 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC