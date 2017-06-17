BPTT confirms significant gas discovery in Trinidad
BPTT has confirmed the discovery of two trillion cubic feet of gas in the Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells off Trinidad's south-east coast, which it said would be used to service the international and domestic markets." The gas from these discoveries would go to both Atlantic and the domestic market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|MuKappaD
|12
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 26
|Halton UK eh
|125
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC